WILTON (CBS13) — A laborer in Wilton has life-threatening injuries after being attacked with a hammer Sunday, according to Sacramento Sheriffs.

Sheriffs say that the laborer brought friends to work with him on a property in Wilton, but one of the friends attacked him with a hammer.

The owner of the property began yelling at the laborer’s friend and sheriffs said the owner got out his shotgun and ordered the laborer’s friend to stop the attack.

Officials said the owner then held the suspect at gunpoint until the sheriff’s helicopter responded with deputies who took control of the scene and arrested the suspect.

The original laborer sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, according to sheriffs.

Authorities said the suspect is being booked for attempted murder and other charges.