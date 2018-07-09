SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Some rafters were rattled by an unusual site this past weekend—a rattlesnake swimming across the American River.

The rattler was spotted between Howe and Watt avenues, a popular place for families to cool off, and apparently for snakes, too.

“Rattlesnakes are actually excellent swimmers,” said rattlesnake wrangler Len Ramirez.

He added it’s not uncommon to see them in water.

“We see them in Folsom Lake, we see them in the river from time to time, they go to take a drink of water in the swift current sweeps it out there in the snakes trying to get back on land,” he said.

It’s been a busy season for Ramirez, who gets dozens of calls from all over the state for snake removal. While there seem to be more sightings he says it’s hard to tell if the population is truly growing.

“That’s the million-dollar question that everybody wants to know if there are more rattlesnakes or less,” he said. “The bottom line is there are probably just as many rattlesnakes as there is gold yet to be discovered.”

Ramirez says snakes don’t particularly like the water and your chances of getting bit are slim.

“Years ago there was a guy in the Cosumnes River, I believe he was bitten in the chin. He was swimming in the water, but that is rare,” Ramirez added.

He says you have a better chance of getting bitten on the shore.

Just know, if you’re venturing into the wild, don’t be surprised to see wildlife.

Ramirez says a rattlesnake isn’t the only snake you may see swimming around in our waterways. Garter snakes and gopher snakes too.

If you see one, just move away slowly. They’re less aggressive in the water than they would be on land.