SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has approved a $10 billion settlement between Volkswagen and car owners caught up in the company’s emissions cheating scandal.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously Monday that a federal judge had done more than enough to ensure the deal was fair.

VW agreed to spend up to $10 billion compensating owners of roughly 475,000 Volkswagens and Audi vehicles with 2-liter diesel engines — the bulk of the vehicles caught up in the scandal.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco approved that deal in 2016.

Volkswagen acknowledged that more than 550,000 vehicles in the U.S. were designed to cheat on emissions tests.