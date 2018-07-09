LODI (CBS13) – A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Lodi late Monday morning, California Highway Patrol says.

The incident happened along Highway 99 and Turnet Road.

CHP says, a little after 11 a.m., a person driving a Chevy Silverado heading south on Highway 99 struck a woman who had run into the number one traffic lane, throwing her into the center median.

The driver stopped and stayed at the scene as officers investigated the incident. The driver was going about 65 mph at the time of the crash, CHP says.

Witnesses say they saw the woman run from the west side of Highway 99 towards the center median just before the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released at this point.

CHP says they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.

Officers note how the area is notorious for illegal homeless encampments and illegal pedestrian and bicycle traffic.