LAS VEGAS (CBS13) – Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III will miss the remainder of the NBA Summer League.

The #2 draft pick bruised his pelvic bone on Saturday during the Las Vegas Summer League game against Phoenix. At the time the Kings said the forward experienced a “tweak in his right hip flexor/groin area.”

An MRI Monday showed the bruise to the pelvic bone. He is expected to miss 1-2 weeks before returning to full basketball activity.

The Kings play in Vegas again Tuesday night. The team lost to the Suns on Saturday 71-63 and the Clippers on Sunday 88-78.

Last week during the California Classic in Sacramento, the Kings beat the Lakers 98-93, before losing to the Warriors 71-54 and the Heat 86-76.