KIRKWOOD, MO (CBS13) – A pricey sports car in Missouri is now just a charred frame after it went up in flames at a gas station.

In this cell phone video, you can see an admirer recording a red Ferrari and a blue Lamborghini Huracan at a gas station.

Just minutes later, a driver of a van on the other side of the pump takes off with the gas pump still hooked into the van. The pump is ripped out, spewing gas everywhere, including into the engine compartment of the blue Lamborghini.

The car soon catches fire, shocking onlookers.

I’ve seen people drive away from pumps and make mistakes, but I’ve never seen anything to that extent with that much money just being destroyed,” said gas station customer Thomas George.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Aside from being covered in ash, the Ferrari was unharmed.