CLIPPER GAP (CBS13) – The search is on for a doe who has a glass peanut butter jar stuck on the lower part of her jaw.

Sandra Fogler and her neighbor spotted the doe near a watering site in Clipper Gap- near Auburn on Monday. They noticed the jar has the bottom cut out and believe it was set out by a hunter as bait and then left behind.

The women called Gold Country Wildlife Rescue for help. That group then called Fish and Wildlife to coordinate a rescue mission. Once they find the female, who is a mom, Fogler says they will need to tranquilize the animal in order to get the jar off of her lower jaw.

SEE ALSO: Major Renovations Planned At Sacramento Zoo

in the meantime, Fogler did put put a larger watering bucket in hopes the doe would hydrate; however, the doe appeared disoriented and wasn’t able to figure out how to drink with the stuck jar. Fogler also believes the doe’s tongue is stuck which would prevent her from drinking.

It is not currently deer hunting season in Placer County.