ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after a bank robbery that prompted a chase and ended in a crash Tuesday morning.

Roseville police did not say exactly which bank was robbed, but a little after 9:30 a.m. someone called to report that a man inside a bank had pulled out a gun and demanded money. The man took off after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers converged on the area quickly and spotted a car suspected to be linked to the suspect.

A chase soon followed but quickly ended when the suspect crashed his car and was trapped inside. He was eventually taken into custody.

The crash involved two other vehicles, police say. People in those cars suffered minor to moderate injuries and have been taken to the hospital.

Police investigators note that there have been seven bank robberies in Roseville this year. The suspect could be linked to some, police say.