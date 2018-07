SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Six people were injured, including a 10-year-old child, when a car drove into a Sacramento Dollar Tree on Thursday.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say six people were injured. Three were transported to the hospital, including a 10-year-old child.

#breaking all victims will be ok. Minor injuries thankfully. Cuts and bruises. pic.twitter.com/iuX6VUFKST — stevelarge (@largesteven) July 12, 2018

The victims are expected to recover.