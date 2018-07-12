SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities have taken into custody a suspect who deputies say intentionally crashed into a patrol car.

The incident started around 4 a.m. in the Alta Arden area.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department say a suspect in a reported stolen vehicle crashed into a patrol car, then got out and ran into a nearby apartment complex near Larkspur Lane and Fulton Avenue.

After about an hour, deputies found the suspect and took him into custody.

No one appears to have suffered any significant injuries in the incident.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this point.