WASHINGTON (CBS13) – Parents and students will spend $82.8 billion on back-to-school shopping this year. That amount includes both K-12 and college spending.
The National Retail Federation published its annual survey Thursday and found the average family will spend an average of $684.79 each for elementary through high school students. Last year, families spent an average of $687.72.
READ ALSO: Target Teacher Prep Event Starts Sunday
The biggest part of the back-to-school budget for K-12 will go to clothes.
- $236.90- Clothes
- $187.10- Electronics (Computers, Calculators, Phones)
- $138.66- Shoes
- $122.13- Supplies (Notebooks, Pencils, Backpacks, Lunchboxes)
College and graduate students plan to spend even more- $942.17 each for a total of $55.3 billion.
- $229.21- Electronics
- $153.32- Clothing and Accessories
- $109.29- Dorm/Apartment Furnishings
- $102.82- Food
- $83.41- Shoes
- $78.70- Personal Care Items
- $69.46- School Supplies
- $62.61- Gift Cards
- $53.34- Collegiate Branded Gear
77% of K-12 shoppers plan to start back-to-school shopping at least three weeks before school begins; 67% of college shoppers will start shopping that early; however, most plan to wait for the best deals to complete their lists.