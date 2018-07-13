WASHINGTON (CBS13) – Parents and students will spend $82.8 billion on back-to-school shopping this year. That amount includes both K-12 and college spending.

The National Retail Federation published its annual survey Thursday and found the average family will spend an average of $684.79 each for elementary through high school students. Last year, families spent an average of $687.72.

READ ALSO: Target Teacher Prep Event Starts Sunday

The biggest part of the back-to-school budget for K-12 will go to clothes.

$236.90- Clothes

$187.10- Electronics (Computers, Calculators, Phones)

$138.66- Shoes

$122.13- Supplies (Notebooks, Pencils, Backpacks, Lunchboxes)

College and graduate students plan to spend even more- $942.17 each for a total of $55.3 billion.

$229.21- Electronics

$153.32- Clothing and Accessories

$109.29- Dorm/Apartment Furnishings

$102.82- Food

$83.41- Shoes

$78.70- Personal Care Items

$69.46- School Supplies

$62.61- Gift Cards

$53.34- Collegiate Branded Gear

77% of K-12 shoppers plan to start back-to-school shopping at least three weeks before school begins; 67% of college shoppers will start shopping that early; however, most plan to wait for the best deals to complete their lists.