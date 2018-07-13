  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:CHP, Lincoln

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Authorities say an off-duty firefighter was killed in a crash near Lincoln early Friday morning.

The scene is just off Highway 65 at the Lincoln Boulevard exit.

California Highway Patrol’s Auburn area office says it appears a motorcycle rider crashed overnight. It isn’t exactly clear what time the crash happened, but the rider wasn’t found until around 6 a.m.

Scene where the motorcycle accident was found.

The rider, who for an unknown reason crashed into a guardrail, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

A CHP official confirms that a firefighter died in the crash. Authorities at the scene say the firefighter worked for the South Placer Fire District.

Both Lanes of northbound Highway 65 were reopened a little before 7 a.m.

