ATWATER (CBS13) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Merced County.

The Atwater Police Department says 46-year-old Tyrone Johnson of Merced was taken into custody for the murder of Arthur Hudson on July 2.

Johnson was found in the area of Kelso Street and Determine Drive in Atwater, which is about 10 miles north of Merced.

Officers say where Johnson was found was also close to the scene of the murder.

His bail is set at $1 million.