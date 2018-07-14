MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Tires blown and rutted in an incline ditch, a two-hour joy ride ended on Highway 70 just north of Oroville for two suspects that stole a fire engine Saturday afternoon.

The engine-stealing suspects are in custody but chose not to remain silent.

The pursuit began in Sacramento County. Metro Fire was working a brush call off Elkhorn Boulevard when a firefighter noticed a strange man in one of their engines.

“You wouldn’t expect that. So when he noticed someone was on the engine and it took off, we did what we had to do in terms of reporting it,” Captain Chris Vestal of Metro Fire said.

From that moment, the chase was on, the male suspect stopped to pick up the female about a mile down the road and then continued to drive.

The pair weaved their way in the stolen engine on Highways 65 and 70 through Sacramento, Placer, and Yuba Counties, briefly detouring through Marysville.

Several agencies joined in the pursuit and five stop sticks were deployed, but the suspects did not stop.

“He eventually lost the right front tire of the fire truck, rolled it for about a half hour or 45 minutes on a rim until it got up to this large incline,” Sargent Brian Wittmer of CHP said.

After the arrest, the suspects spoke to members of the media and their stories conflicted with law enforcement.

“…We were trying to get some help,” the male suspect said. “Get us to a hospital, get us to a psych ward, get us some shoes.”

The female suspect, Candice Scollard, had a different story.

“He kidnapped me,” the female suspect said. “He forcefully made me get into the truck with him. He said he needed mental health help or he was going to kill me.”

But CHP gave yet another point of view on the pursuit. They say the pair acted together, and that the female suspect chose to go along from the very start in Sacramento.

“The officers witnessing her running from a house into the fire truck so we know now that she’s a willing participant,” Wittmer said.

Authorities said the pair even took turns driving along the way.

As for the professional engine operators, Metro Fire said they learned their lesson.

“It is a shock, and it does make all of us look at our operations. Mostly we’re just happy the community was safe.”

CHP said there were reports of a few minor fender benders involving the engine along the way, but nothing serious.

Police have not yet released the pair’s identity or revealed what charges they may face.