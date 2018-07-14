SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A firefighter has died while battling the Ferguson Fire on the Sierra National Forest, according to CAL FIRE.

Braden Varney was a Heavy Fire Equipment Operator from the CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit. According to CAL FIRE, Varney leaves behind a wife and two small children.

“More information will be made available as we confirm details. In the meantime, please join us in keeping Braden and his loved ones in your prayers and all the responders on the front lines in your thoughts as they continue to work under extremely challenging conditions,” a CAL FIRE news release said.

The Ferguson Fire started Friday night at 10:35 p.m. near El Portal in Mariposa County.

The fire was under Unified Command with CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit and the US Forest Service – Sierra National Forest.

As of 8:00 AM this morning the fire is no longer in Unified Command and has been turned over to the US Forest Service.

The Ferguson Fire is currently 130 acres and 5 percent contained.

Officials at Yosemite National Park said the wildfire had closed Highway 140 from Midpines to El Portal.

Power in Yosemite Valley had also been affected because power lines had been turned off while firefighters worked to quell the blaze.