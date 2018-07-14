SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are in pursuit of a stolen Sacramento Metro Fire engine, according to Captain Vestal of Metro Fire. The engine has crossed the Yuba County line on Highway 65 and is going north.

The engine was stolen from the Elkhorn vegetation fire that broke out Saturday afternoon, Vestal said.

Metro Fire said multiple agencies are pursuing the stolen engine on the ground and from the air. They are tracking it via GPS.

The pursuit began around 4 p.m. The stolen engine drove from Elkhorn Blvd, through Roseville onto Highway 65.

This is a developing story, check back for more.