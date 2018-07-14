  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Fairfield, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — VICE detectives arrested a man who was wanted for two felonies including evading police and narcotics sales, Vacaville police said.

robertlemberg vacavillepd Vacaville Man Arrested In VICE Operation For Drug Related Crimes

Police arrested Robert Lumberg, 44, of Vacaville around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Texas Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield.

vacaville pd drug bust Vacaville Man Arrested In VICE Operation For Drug Related Crimes

Detectives said they found Lemberg in his vehicle in a nearby lot, he also had a passenger in the vehicle, Angela Gonzales, 26, also of Vacaville.

Police said detectives were able to give a play-by-play to responding officers who swarmed Lemberg’s car and took him into custody without incident.

After the arrest, detectives search Lemberg and his vehicle and said they found heroin and methamphetamine in Lemberg’s possession. Police alleged that Lemberg intended to sell the drugs.

Both Lemberg and Gonzales were taken to the Solano County Jail and booked on drug-related crimes, according to police.

