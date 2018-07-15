ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday night as police investigate a two-vehicle collision that happened just after 8 p.m.

Elk Grove police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Elk Grove Boulevard and Adams Street.

According to the public information officer, one driver was arrested for an alcohol-related DUI. That driver was going eastbound on Elk Grove Blvd.

Police said the other vehicle had four people inside and was making a right turn from Adams Street onto Elk Grove Blvd. There is a two-way stop on Adams Street, and officials said this vehicle had the stop sign.

Two people were transported to an area hospital, according to police, and one was in life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Elk Grove Police said that Elk Grove Blvd will be shut down between Adams Street and 2nd Avenue for an unknown amount of time while Detectives investigate the scene. People are advised to take alternate routes at this time.