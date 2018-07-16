  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Amazon Prime Day

12:44 PT UPDATE: Some shoppers are having success. One deal we’re watching started at noon and is 100% sold out, but we were able to join the Waitlist; another started at 12:30 pm and is 42% claimed.

amazon6 Amazon Prime Day Starts With An Error Code For Manyamazon5 Amazon Prime Day Starts With An Error Code For Many

12:28 PT UPDATE: The Amazon mobile App does show the “Deals You’re Watching” on the home page, but clicking the expanded list also takes you to an error page.

amazon3 Amazon Prime Day Starts With An Error Code For Many

amazon4 Amazon Prime Day Starts With An Error Code For Many

You do have the opportunity to buy a deal you’re watching on the app.

12:15 PT UPDATE: Amazon is running again; however, deals aren’t displaying.

amazon2 Amazon Prime Day Starts With An Error Code For Many

SACRAMENTO (CBS) – Amazon Prime Day started at noon Pacific time, but for many, it started with an error code.

At noon, users clicking “Show All Deals” were greeted by this:

amazon prime Amazon Prime Day Starts With An Error Code For Many

Amazon Prime Day runs for 36 hours through July 17 and offers deals on thousands of items. You must be a Prime member in order to take advantage. A yearly membership costs $119.

SEE: Amazon Prime Day 2018: The Best Deals So Far

Users took to Twitter to complain about the Prime Day letdown.

Prime Day started in 2015.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s