LODI (CBS13) — A note targeting the homeless in the City of Lodi is making its way around social media and causing concern for a lot of people in the community, especially those who work directly with them.

The message calls them “filth” and demands they move out.

The note being passed around social media paints a negative image of homeless men and women who usually hang out at local parks in Lodi. Those words that brought one man to tears.

“Your homeless filth and destruction of property” is the first line to a note posted on several social media pages. They are harsh words that doesn’t still well with many people.

Your Homeless filth and destruction of property, Your illegal squatting in our parks Your pandering and public urination and defecating wherever you are, The discarded stolen property you leave in your wake is not wanted in Lodi

“Yeah, they do hurt,” said Kurt Gully of Lodi.

Gully has been living in the streets of Lodi for the last 13 years. He’s been picked on, pushed to the side and now he carries a knife in order to survive the dangerous streets.

“I lost everything and every time I try to stand up and fight, I mean. I can’t find my dog, and I’m worried about him,” he said.

The note points to the illegal squatting at parks, the public urination and discarded stolen property left behind. Community leaders say it’s an unpleasant reminder of the growing problem.

“I get it, I mean it’s frustrating but I think we as fellow citizens have to be willing to enter in with the people that need healing and that is what Lodi house really does. We get to know our clients, their backstory to provide them the support they need,” said Shelby Young, executive director, Lodi House.

Right now, the Lodi House is just one of many programs and services offering help to get people back on their feet. There’s even a homeless coalition that teams up with police to deal up with the issue head-on, providing education and accountability.

“We are big on words, and using words, we call words of life, speaking life over people rending them of who they were created to be and so I don’t know if it necessarily affects what we have done here, but I would say shame doesn’t change behavior,” she said.

The city and non-profit organizations working closely with the homeless say they have not seen the note posted anywhere around the community. One advocate says it doesn’t belong anywhere.