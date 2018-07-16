(CBS Local)– Getting to and from an internship can be a pain, but one lucky student this fall won’t even have to leave their bed to get paid.

Mattress Firm is now accepting applications for a fall “snoozetern.” The paid internship will be 20 hours a week at the Mattress Firm headquarters in Houston, Texas. Mattress Firm released the following statement about the internship on its website.

“We are searching for someone who can put their rest to the test. If you think you’re a slumber star, apply to sleep on the job as our in-house bed tester, testing the best of the best mattresses. The back of your eyelids won’t be your only view. You’ll test the optimal head and foot positions on our selection of adjustable bases for Netflix binging, Instagram stalking *ahem* posting, reading, typing, eating…really anything that would be better in bed.”

The ‘snoozetern’ will be responsible for testing mattresses, creating video and written content about their mattress experience, and hosting Facebook Live videos about best sleep tips.

Applications for the internship are being accepted until next week. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be a proficient napper no matter what time of day it is.