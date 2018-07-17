  • CBS13On Air

Dixon

DIXON (CBS13) – At least one person is dead after a crash along westbound Interstate 80 near Dixon Tuesday morning.

The scene is near the I-80 and Milk Farm Road on-ramp.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 10 a.m. It appears a car rolled over, but no other details about the crash have been released.

One person has died in the crash, CHP says.

A SigAlert has been issued for the Milk Farm Road on-ramp. It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

Traffic is backing up all the way to Davis due to the crash.

