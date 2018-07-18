Lay’s is introducing eight new flavors of potato chips inspired by food from different regions of the country, according to a company statement Wednesday. The flavors are being released one at a time.

Here’s the list of new flavors:

Cajun Spice

Chile Con Queso

Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice

Deep Dish Pizza

Fried Pickles with Ranch

New England Lobster Roll

Pimento Cheese

Thai Sweet Chili

Each of the eight regional flavors will be available at stores in their respective region beginning July 30 through September 23. Shoppers can also get all eight flavors by heading to www.Lays.com.

In addition to the new eight flavors, Lay’s is bringing back regional favorites, Wavy West Coast Truffle Fries in the West, Ketchup in the North East, and Wavy Fried Green Tomato in the Southeast. They’ll also be available at stores from July 30-September 23.

Click or tap here to find out more.