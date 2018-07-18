A social media post that outs a man accused of being a police imposter is being shared widely on Facebook, but the problem is, the man is really an officer.

The footage was taken by a surveillance camera on the doorstep of a home and the post reads, in part: “Looks like a San Joaquin County Sheriff to me but apparently when I called to ask why there was a sheriff at my house, the lady at the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s dispatch claim no deputy was sent to my house….So that’s good to know that there might be a fake op knocking on people’s doors in Tracy.”

But the so-called imposter is really Officer Jordan Cross of the Tracy Police Department.

Tracy police said many people have contacted them about the post. And while the original post has been removed, copies are still being shared by others, the department said in a statement Wednesday,

Tracy police point out that Cross is featured in the cover photo of the department’s Facebook page.

Cross was on a call for service at the time the footage was recorded.