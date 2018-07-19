  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BASE jumping, Foresthill Bridge

AUBURN (CBS13) – Deputies says three men were arrested after BASE jumping off the Foresthill Bridge over the weekend.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Sunday, deputies responded to the bridge a little after 9 p.m. to investigate a report of a suicidal woman on the railing.

Deputies didn’t see a woman, but while checking the bridge’s catwalk area they spotted a group of people jumping down with parachutes.

Park rangers below the bridge were alerted and deputies shined a flashlight on the BASE jumpers all the way down. A ranger then followed the jumpers in his patrol truck with lights and sirens on.

In total, three men were eventually arrested: 27-year-old Sacramento resident Christopher W. Ludlow, 29-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident Michael King and 30-year-old Davis resident Christopher T. Peterson.

Several other BASE jumpers got away, deputies say.

The three men are now facing charges of resisting arrest and trespassing on the Foresthill Bridge catwalk.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s