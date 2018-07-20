WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – San Francisco Giants 3rd baseman Evan Longoria is expected to rehab with the Sacramento River Cats during the team’s upcoming seven-game homestand.

Longoria broke his left hand June 14 after getting hit by a pitch.

He starts his rehab assignment with the River Cats tonight on the road in El Paso. It’s unknown how long his rehab assignment will last but he expected to play several games at Raley Field before re-joining the Giants.

The 32-year-old was traded to the Giants in the offseason. He spent the previous 10 seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Rays and earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2008.

In 256 at-bats for the Giants this season he’s hitting .246. His career batting average is .269.

The River Cats open the homestand Tuesday, July 24 against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Sacramento will wear the “Dorados de Sacramento” jerseys and hats to celebrate Hispanic and Latin culture.

After that three-game series the Iowa Cubs come to Raley Field for four games. The Saturday, July 28 game will be broadcast on CW31. Fans are invited to dress as Princesses and Pirates and will receive a wand and tiara or a sword and an eye patch. Kids can run the bases on Sunday, July 29.

