SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Mosquitos in Sacramento and Yolo counties have been busy.

The relatively small insects are creating a large and potentially deadly problem. The issue isn’t just that the West Nile Virus exists in the area, but that it appears to be increasing

Friday, officials said 23 new mosquitos samples collected from the most affected areas all tested positive for the virus.

The Pocket-area canal, which is full of often stagnant water, has been identified as a problem area.

At last count, 142 mosquito samples and 67 dead birds have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Sacramento County. And in Yolo County, 7 mosquito samples and 6 dead birds have also tested positive.

Vector control suggests you follow these steps to fight the bite: Drain standing water, avoid being outdoors at dawn and dusk, dress appropriately when outside, defend yourself by using an effective insect repellent, and doors and window screens should be in good working condition.

Aerial spraying is expected to begin on Monday due to the increase in West Nile activity.