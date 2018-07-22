MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) — A new mandatory evacuation has been issued for Old Yosemite Road due to the Ferguson Fire, according to officials.

Evacuees can go to the Red Cross Shelter at the New Life Christian Church at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

According to officials, the fire was active along most every front Saturday and grew to 30,493 acres as of Sunday morning. The fire is 6 percent contained.

Mandatory Evacuations: Areas that are currently under a mandatory evacuation include:

• Incline Road from Foresta Bridge to the last BLM campground

• Jerseydale/ Mariposa Pines

• Cedar Lodge/ Indian Flat Campground

• Savage’s Trading Post

• Sweetwater Ridge

• El Portal Trailer Court

• Rancheria Flat – Government Housing

• Old El Portal

• Yosemite View Lodge

• Foresta

• Yosemite West

• Anderson Valley

Additionally, the following roads are closed: Highway 140 from the entrance of Yosemite National Park to 1.5 miles West of Midpines, Incline Road, River Road from Briceburg to the gate at Railroad Flat and all Campground areas along Highway 140 closed. Hites Cove / Jerseydale Road, Foresta Road, and Anderson Valley Road.