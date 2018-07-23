  • CBS13On Air

FOLSOM (AP) – The operator of California’s electrical grid is calling for voluntary conservation of power due to high temperatures in most of the West, reduced electricity, tight natural gas supplies in the Southern California area and high wildfire risk.

The California Independent System Operator says a so-called Flex-Alert will go into effect statewide from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The measure is aimed at conserving power in the hours when air conditioners are typically at peak use.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive-heat warning Monday morning for almost all of Southern California through Thursday.

Heat advisories will go into effect Tuesday up the Central Coast and through the Central Valley into Oregon.

