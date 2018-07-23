  • CBS13On Air

(Credit: CBS Phillly)

(CBS) — Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

The company says they were notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to four varieties of the crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of the bacteria.

The products were distributed throughout the United States. No illnesses have been reported, and no other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are subject to this recall.

The following four varieties with the indicated codes are subject to this recall:

  • Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar
  • Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion
  • Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
  • Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Different packaging options are included in this recall. Consumers are encouraged to read the attachment above.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them.

Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may visit www.pepperidgefarm.com/GoldfishUpdate or call Customer Service at 800-679-1791, 24 hours a day, for more information.

