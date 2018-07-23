RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12: Ryan Lochte of the United States attends a press conference in the Main Press Center on Day 7 of the Rio Olympics on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

Ryan Mayer

The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced today that swimmer Ryan Lochte is suspended until July of 2019 after receiving an intravenous injection in May. “Lochte received an intravenous infusion of permitted substances at an infusion clinic,” the USADA announcement of the suspension said.

The agency found out about the injection when Lochte posted photos of the procedure on his various social media accounts. They then opened an investigation with which Lochte “fully cooperated” according to the agency.

The suspension means that Lochte will be unable to compete in the national championships meet which begins later this week or the Pan-Pacific Games set for the end of this year. He will also miss next year’s world championships.

This marks the second suspension that Lochte has received in the last two years, but the first issued by USADA. The previous suspension was issued by USA Swimming following the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Lochte claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint before that story was later proven false. The 33-year-old Lochte is attempting to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He has previously competed at the 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016 Games winning gold medals at each of those competitions.