STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman riding a bike was struck and killed by a car early Monday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened near Hammer Lane and Don Avenue around noon.

Scene of the crash early Monday afternoon. (Credit: Daniela Williams-Jimenez)

Stockton police say a woman in her 30s was struck by a car in the area. It’s unclear what led up to the woman being hit, but she was taken to hospital soon pronounced dead.

Officers say the driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the time being.

