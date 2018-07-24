HAYWARD (CBS13) – Authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a kidnapped 16-year-old girl.

Isabelle Epps was reportedly kidnapped at 2 p.m. in Hayward by Antonio Aguilarelizarrag, the man pictured below, according to a statement from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

Police believe the two are traveling in a black 2005 Honda Ridgeline with California license plate number 7Y51010. It has a chrome roof rack.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call law enforcement immediately.