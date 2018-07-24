  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Antonio Aguilarelizarrag, Isabelle Epps

HAYWARD (CBS13) – Authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a kidnapped 16-year-old girl.

Isabelle Epps was reportedly kidnapped at 2 p.m. in Hayward by Antonio Aguilarelizarrag, the man pictured below, according to a statement from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

acso isabelle epps Amber Alert Issued For Girl, 16, Kidnapped In Hayward

16-year-old Isabelle Epps

suspect Amber Alert Issued For Girl, 16, Kidnapped In Hayward

Antonio Aguilarelizarrag

Police believe the two are traveling in a black 2005 Honda Ridgeline with California license plate number 7Y51010. It has a chrome roof rack.fd10ba48acc14fad8fc142a3c5398b49 Amber Alert Issued For Girl, 16, Kidnapped In Hayward

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call law enforcement immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s