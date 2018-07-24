YOSEMITE VALLEY (CBS13) – At the height of summer travel season, tourists to the Yosemite Valley — some from across the globe — are being told to leave.

The National Park announced the valley will close at noon Wednesday over danger from the encroaching Ferguson Wildfire. People from all over the world are suddenly being turned around, and so far that’s turned out bad for nearby businesses.

On Tuesday, the phone at The Groveland Hotel was ringing non-stop.

“This evening it’s even ramped up even more,” Groveland Hotel General Manager Melody Vance said.

Guests were calling to cancel and ask if they should cancel, after the announced closure of the Yosemite Valley.

“We were almost fully booked, and now some of the online booking companies are automatically canceling guest reservations,” Vance said.

Juan Barona and Neus Traver arrived in Groveland from Spain to find their reservation canceled by the website Booking.com.

“Very confusing because the staff at the hotel said it’s not a problem—it’s open,” Barona said.

The pair was able to reserve the room again and are now facing a Yosemite Valley visit they will try to squeeze within the few hours before the planned closure at noon Wednesday.

“It’s not enough hours for me,” Barona said.

Yosemite National Park announced the evacuations in response to threats from the Ferguson Fire burning outside the park’s border. Rangers sighted unhealthy air for visitors and safety on roadways crowded with fire equipment.

The closure is expected to last until Sunday or Monday.

Most of the Yosemite National Park outside the Valley remains open.