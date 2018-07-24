  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Help Wanted, Job Fair

McCLELLAN PARK (CBS13) – A number of local businesses are looking to hire employees on Thursday at McClellan Park.

SacJobs is holding a Summer Career Fair July 26, 2018 from 11 am until 3 pm.

Job seekers will have the chance to meet with recruiters in a variety of fields, including:

  • AT&T
  • BART
  • Cache Creek Casino Resort
  • Cal Fit
  • City of Sacramento
  • Covered California
  • Golden 1 Credit Union
  • Oakland PD
  • Sacramento County Sheriff’s Dept.
  • Sysco
  • Twin Rivers Unified
  • U.S. Army

You can check out open jobs on www.SacJobs.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s