McCLELLAN PARK (CBS13) – A number of local businesses are looking to hire employees on Thursday at McClellan Park.
SacJobs is holding a Summer Career Fair July 26, 2018 from 11 am until 3 pm.
Job seekers will have the chance to meet with recruiters in a variety of fields, including:
- AT&T
- BART
- Cache Creek Casino Resort
- Cal Fit
- City of Sacramento
- Covered California
- Golden 1 Credit Union
- Oakland PD
- Sacramento County Sheriff’s Dept.
- Sysco
- Twin Rivers Unified
- U.S. Army
You can check out open jobs on www.SacJobs.com