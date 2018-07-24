McCLELLAN PARK (CBS13) – A number of local businesses are looking to hire employees on Thursday at McClellan Park.

SacJobs is holding a Summer Career Fair July 26, 2018 from 11 am until 3 pm.

Job seekers will have the chance to meet with recruiters in a variety of fields, including:

AT&T

BART

Cache Creek Casino Resort

Cal Fit

City of Sacramento

Covered California

Golden 1 Credit Union

Oakland PD

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Dept.

Sysco

Twin Rivers Unified

U.S. Army

You can check out open jobs on www.SacJobs.com