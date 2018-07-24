SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Tonight will be the second night of aerial spraying in an effort to target and kill mosquito populations.

Crews started spraying in parts of Sacramento County Monday night to reduce the threat of West Nile Virus. So far this year, 156 mosquito samples and 79 dead birds have tested positive for West Nile – prompting vector control officials to start aerial spraying.

The spray covers a 41,000-acre span from the Pocket area to Elk Grove, and neighborhoods south of Fruitridge Road.

Officials stress the aerial spraying is safe.

“At the low dosage rates we use for this material, less than an ounce per acre, there’s no adverse health effects for human health, environment, or pets,” said Luz Maria Robles from the Sac-Yolo Mosquito Vector Control District.

Some neighbors are worried about possible health effects of the pesticide, but vector control says there are no precautions you must take.

However, it would be a good idea to bring in pet food, water bowls and children’s toys.