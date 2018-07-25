4:09 p.m. Update – There are three fires currently burning in Galt:

Vegetation: Near New Hope Road at Orr Road. Thirty units have responded.

Vegetation: Along southbound Highway 99, south of Pringle Avenue. Twenty-seven units have responded.

Commercial: A body shop and a car lot on N. Lincoln Way at Pringle Avenue.

Highway 99 remains closed. There’s no estimate on when it will reopen.

3:36 p.m. Update – Cosumnes Fire Dept. posted photos of the fire.

Major wild land and commercial fire at Highway 99 and Pringle. 99 closed in both direction. Avoid area pic.twitter.com/BIv4nz5AE5 — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) July 25, 2018

3:32 p.m. Update – All lanes of Highway 99 in Galt are closed. Northbound traffic is being diverted at C Street and southbound traffic is being diverted at Elm Street.

People are being urged to avoid this area and seek alternative routes.

GALT (CBS13) – Traffic is backing up on northbound Highway 99 due to a grass fire.

The scene is at Simmerhorn Road.

Cosumnes Fire District officials say the fire started a little before 3 p.m. as a vegetation fire. The fire is now threatening structures.

Caltrans District 10 officials say the number 2 lane of the northbound side of the freeway is closed just north of C Street due to the fire.

Heavy smoke can be seen in the area.

#ALERT Northbound SR-99 at Simmerhorn Road – grass fire. #2 lane closed just north of C Street. Expect delays. @CaltransDist3 pic.twitter.com/vLDrNYaTW2 — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) July 25, 2018

Sacramento Metro Fire and City of Sacramento fire crews are helping battle the flames.

More information to come.