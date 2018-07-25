4:09 p.m. Update – There are three fires currently burning in Galt:
- Vegetation: Near New Hope Road at Orr Road. Thirty units have responded.
- Vegetation: Along southbound Highway 99, south of Pringle Avenue. Twenty-seven units have responded.
- Commercial: A body shop and a car lot on N. Lincoln Way at Pringle Avenue.
Highway 99 remains closed. There’s no estimate on when it will reopen.
3:36 p.m. Update – Cosumnes Fire Dept. posted photos of the fire.
3:32 p.m. Update – All lanes of Highway 99 in Galt are closed. Northbound traffic is being diverted at C Street and southbound traffic is being diverted at Elm Street.
People are being urged to avoid this area and seek alternative routes.
GALT (CBS13) – Traffic is backing up on northbound Highway 99 due to a grass fire.
The scene is at Simmerhorn Road.
Cosumnes Fire District officials say the fire started a little before 3 p.m. as a vegetation fire. The fire is now threatening structures.
Caltrans District 10 officials say the number 2 lane of the northbound side of the freeway is closed just north of C Street due to the fire.
Heavy smoke can be seen in the area.
Sacramento Metro Fire and City of Sacramento fire crews are helping battle the flames.
More information to come.