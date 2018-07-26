  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Joshua Tree National Park
File. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK (AP) – Southern California authorities say a Polish tourist hiked several miles in Joshua Tree National Park during extreme heat to find help after his family’s car got stuck along a desert road.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says Thursday that the 20-year-old man left his aunt and uncle at the disabled car and walked in sandals until he was able to flag down a passing motorist. Temperatures in the area topped 100 degrees (38 Celsius).

They contacted sheriff’s deputies, who were able to find the car and bring the couple to safety.

A sheriff’s statement says all three were in good condition and didn’t require medical attention.

Earlier this month, a Canadian hiker went missing without a trace in Joshua Tree. Search efforts have been scaled back after intensive early efforts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

