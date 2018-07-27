  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in a south Sacramento homeless camp Friday morning.

The scene was near Elk Grove-Florin and Gerber roads. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the scene just before 6:30 a.m. to investigate a reported death at a homeless camp in the area.

An unresponsive man was found at the scene. He was soon pronounced dead by medics.

Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide. However, exactly what led up to the man’s death and any possible motive are still under investigation.

Several witnesses are being interviewed.

The man’s identity has not been released at this point.

