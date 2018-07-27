NEW YORK (CBS Local) — Lipstick lovers can pick up a free tube from MAC Cosmetics on Sunday — and the best part is no purchase is necessary.

The cosmetics company is again giving away free lipstick for National Lipstick Day on July 29. Customers can visit a participating location and choose from one of nine shades while supplies lasts.

MAC Cosmetics products are sold around the country at department stores like Nordstrom, Macy’s, and Ulta Beauty.

Customers who shop online Sunday can also get free lipstick, but you’ll have to make a $25 purchase.

[H/T CBS Pittsburgh]