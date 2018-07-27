  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carr Fire, Redding, Shasta County

REDDING (CBS13) – Redding’s famed Sundial Bridge escaped without damage from the explosive wildfire burning in Shasta County overnight.

Reports surfaced on Thursday that the bridge had been damaged in the Carr Fire.

The Carr Fire seen in the distance near the Sundial Bridge on Thursday. (Credit: mommanerdypants/Instagram)

The Carr Fire seen in the distance near the Sundial Bridge on Thursday. (Credit: mommanerdypants/Instagram)

The area around the bridge was one of the locations evacuated due to the fire.

Friday morning, authorities said the bridge had only been covered by debris and dust from the fire. No threat of fire is present in the area of the bridge at the moment.

The Sundial Bridge on Friday. It's covered in ash and debris, but is undamaged.

The Sundial Bridge on Friday. It’s covered in ash and debris, but is undamaged.

However, the bridge will be closed on Friday as crews work to clean up the debris.

A Zamboni will be used to clean the bridge, officials say.

The Turtle Bay Museum is also closed on Friday due to the evacuations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s