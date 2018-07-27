REDDING (CBS13) – Redding’s famed Sundial Bridge escaped without damage from the explosive wildfire burning in Shasta County overnight.

Reports surfaced on Thursday that the bridge had been damaged in the Carr Fire.

The area around the bridge was one of the locations evacuated due to the fire.

Friday morning, authorities said the bridge had only been covered by debris and dust from the fire. No threat of fire is present in the area of the bridge at the moment.

However, the bridge will be closed on Friday as crews work to clean up the debris.

A Zamboni will be used to clean the bridge, officials say.

The Turtle Bay Museum is also closed on Friday due to the evacuations.