REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating reports of looting in Northern California neighborhoods that were evacuated because of a deadly wildfire and that officials have identified several suspects.

Redding Police Chief Roger Moore says his department has been receiving reports of people driving around evacuated areas and shouldering doors of houses still standing.

Moore said Saturday no arrests have been made.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko says officials are tightening security in evacuation zones.

He says more than 100 officers and 260 National Guard soldiers are helping with evacuations and providing security in the empty neighborhoods.

Bosenko says more than 38,000 have been displaced since the blaze started Monday. At least three civilians and two firefighters have been killed.