Sacramento, CA (CBS 13) – For Ed Bledsoe the frantic phone call replays in his mind. His 5-year-old great grandson desperate to get out as the fast moving Carr Fire closed in.

“He’s saying grandpa please, you’ve got to come and help us the fire is at the back door” Bledsoe recounted.

He had just stepped out to run an errand Thursday thinking the fire still miles away.

“I said I’m right by you honey. Hold on. Grandpa’s coming”

But the fire made the roads impassable and Bledsoe couldn’t get back home.

His wife, 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe and two great grandchildren, James Jr. and Emily Roberts, just 5 and 4 years old, died in the fire.

“My wife wrapped them up in wet blankets. She wet a bunch of blankets and put them down at the side of the bed. She got a wet blanket and put on her. Got over the top of them¦ and they lay there until the fire took them.” Bledsoe said.

Gary Baldwin lives next door. He saw the flames and drove out, but didn’t get far when he too got a desperate phone call.

“I got down the road and I got a phone call from her. So I turned around” Baldwin said.

The call from Melody Bledsoe, the friend and neighbor he called his adoptive mom. Baldwin battled the smoke and flames but the fire blocked his path just yards away from the house.

“My hair is singed, I got no hair on my arms, but yeah, it’s just sad” he said through tears.

Baldwin is left now with fond memories of the kids he saw grow and play. Emily just finishing pre-school he said, and James Jr. full of life.

“Jr, He had his own little shovel and he would go to work with grandpa” Baldwin said.

Baldwin was staying in the Shasta College evacuation center as his home was also destroyed in the fire. But losing his property he says, doesn’t even compare to the pain he feels losing friends and neighbors he considerd family.

At least 7 people are still missing in the Carr Fire.