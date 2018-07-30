SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Protesters are camping out in front of the federal building in a demonstration against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

They’re calling it Occupy ICE and have set up along the sidewalk on N Street with a row of tents, beds, and sofas.

“We are not just talking about ICE, we are talking about a systemic change,” said Mackenzie Wilson on the side of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in downtown.

Wilson is one of more than two-dozen protesters that have gathered showing support for those immigrants who have been detained and for children separated from their families.

“It makes me sick to my stomach,” she said and adds it goes beyond national issues, people she says are suffering right here in Sacramento.

“We can’t afford her rent, we don’t have any housing, we are constantly under the attack of a fascist state and this group is tired of it,” she said.

But Sacramento Police say residents nearby are tired of this protest. Police have received several noise complaints.

Officers issued notices that the tents and other items violate city ordinances and they’ve instructed protestors to disassemble.

“We are living here, we don’t plan on going anywhere, and we want to meet our neighbors,” she said.

Protesters in nearby Oakland have also set up camp outside the Federal Building. They’re on a hunger strike.

“The deadline came and went and things have not really changed and so, we have to step up it up and go to more extreme measures,” said Rabia Keeble on strike.

The Bay Area protestors say the hunger strike will continue until Wednesday, then people in other cities will take it up in a series of rolling protests across the nation.

They say they will not stop until ICE returns all 700 remaining children to their parents.

Back in Sacramento, police are working with the city to come to a peaceful solution, but say in fact these campers are violating a non-camping ordinance in the city and have instructed protesters to disassemble by tomorrow.

Protestors say they have no plans to vacate.