TRACY (CBS13) — An alleged armed suspect has barricaded himself in a Tracy home Wednesday afternoon, according to Tracy Police.

According to police, a uniformed officer in an unmarked car witnessed a robbery on Chester Drive and Marlin Place. The officer said the suspect also had a handgun.

When the officer attempted to contact the suspect, both the suspect and victim fled, police said.

Police said the suspect ran into another home on the 1200 block of Marlin Place. The two occupants of the home exited safely and were questioned by the police, according to officials.

It is still unknown if the suspect is connected to the home he ran into or if he is connected to the victim.

Police described the suspect as a heavy-set male, approximately 250 lbs. He was said to be wearing a white t-shirt and was in possession of a handgun.

According to police, the suspect barricaded himself in the house. SWAT was deployed, and police said the San Joaquin Delta RATT is on the scene as well.