LOS ANGELES (AP) – Preliminary data show that Death Valley, California, set the world record in July for the hottest month ever for the second straight year.

National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Lericos says the month’s average temperature at Furnace Creek in Death Valley was 108.1 degrees (42.28 Celsius).

That eclipses the record set in Death Valley in July 2017 when the average was 107.4 degrees (41.89 Celsius).

🔥 Record Warm Low Temperature 🔥🌡️

Death Valley, CA broke their daily record warm low temperature yesterday (July 31st) with 103F! Their previous record was 100F in 1921.

This data is preliminary. #DeathValley @DeathValleyNPS #Record #CaWx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 1, 2018

Lericos says last month saw a persistent pattern of high pressure set up over the Southwest, restricting the movement of air vertically in the atmosphere and creating a heat wave.

Lericos says the data must be reviewed before the record becomes official.

Notoriously blistering Death Valley holds the world record for highest temperature recorded – 134 degrees (56.67 Celsius) – set on July 10, 1913.

