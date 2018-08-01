  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A large rock has caused multiple crashes on northbound Interstate 5 through Downtown Sacramento Wednesday morning.

The scene is just prior to the Richards Boulevard exit.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident began just after 5:30 a.m.

Officers at the scene report that a section of the roadway crumbled away. A large chunk of the road looks to have broken off, creating a big pot hole and causing drivers some flat tires.

It’s unclear what caused the roadway to break.

A traffic break was in effect for some time, but has since been released. The number 3 lane will be closed for the time being.

Expect traffic on the northbound side of I-5 through Downtown Sacramento to be slow.

