SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A large rock has caused multiple crashes on northbound Interstate 5 through Downtown Sacramento Wednesday morning.

The scene is just prior to the Richards Boulevard exit.

SAC ALERT: Large rock causes multiple crashes NB 5 prior to Richards. Traffic break…major slowdowns. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/YyvilavoNk — Tina & Courtney (@GoodDayTraffic) August 1, 2018

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident began just after 5:30 a.m.

Officers at the scene report that a section of the roadway crumbled away. A large chunk of the road looks to have broken off, creating a big pot hole and causing drivers some flat tires.

It’s unclear what caused the roadway to break.

A traffic break was in effect for some time, but has since been released. The number 3 lane will be closed for the time being.

Expect traffic on the northbound side of I-5 through Downtown Sacramento to be slow.