BEALE AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) – Firefighters battling wildfires statewide, including the deadly Carr Fire in Shasta County, are getting help from Air National Guard members at Beale Air Force Base.

The analysts use an MQ-9 Reaper to map the fire lines and look at the fire growth. That information helps fire crews stay ahead of the flames and develop a more efficient firefighting strategy.

The MQ-9 Reaper is an unmanned combat aerial vehicle designed primarily for the United States Air Force.

Thursday at 11 pm, CBS13 gets exclusive access into the room where analysts show us how the drones can see what the firefighters couldn’t see on their own.