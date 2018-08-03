SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on its second largest project in 32 years.

Five homes, each two stories and four bedrooms, are being built in south Sacramento.

The future homeowners say they are excited to build their dream with a built-in community.

“Today is the fun day,” said Leah Miller, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Sacramento.

Vincent Ly and his wife have five children and have been looking for a home for four years. He says he is invested financially and emotionally.

“I helped put all my 500 hours sweat equity and it’s really fun,” Ly said.

The project is slated to be finished in December – just in time for Christmas.

Each future Habitat homeowner puts in 500 hours of work into their own house alongside hundreds of other volunteers