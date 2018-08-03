SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Neither snow nor rain nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of thier appointed rounds.

But fleas are a whole other issue.

The U.S. Postal Service is suspending mail delivery in a Sacramento neighborhood over carrier claims of a flea infestation. About 50 homes on a three block stretch of Thornhill Drive in the Rosemont section of Sacramento are not receiving mail.

Sherri Byrd lives in one of the homes where delivery has stopped. She says there is no flea problem on her block and she’s filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Postal Service.

“I just think it’s ridiculous,” Byrd said. “I can’t pay my bills I can’t get a hold of any of my mail.”

Others on the block are equally miffed by the flea fears.

Robert Daikai says he’s always maintained his yard with insect killer.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard of it,” Daikai said.

The postal service sent a letter to residents Friday explaining they would have to pick up mail at the Kiefer Boulevard Post Office for now.

“We never got a notification until today,” resident Jeff Mackey said.

Mail delivery stopped a week ago after the U.S. Postal Service says a postal worker and a manager were bitten by fleas on the block several times.

In a letter, the postal service says, “We have contacted the County about this situation and have determined it to be unsafe for our letter carrier to continue making deliveries in this area.”

A Sacramento County spokesperson said they had not heard about the problem.

A postal service spokesperson told CBS13 they would be contacting Sacramento Supervisor Don Notolli’s office Monday.

“Just guessing when our mail is going to be delivered,” Mackey said.

Mail delivery denied.

“They go through rain, snow, sleet, dogs, everything, but fleas,” Byrd said.

The postal service is alleging a flea infestation.

People who live here are asking where?

“I find it laughable, because it sounds like it’s a joke,” Byrd said.